Himachal Pradesh monsoon wettest in decades; rain goes past 1,000 mm

In Himachal, this monsoon will go down as one of the wettest ever. Already, the state has seen over 46 per cent more than normal rainfall this season.

Against the normal rainfall of 692 mm it receives till mid-September, the hill state has already recorded 1,010 mm rainfall. It’s much higher than the state normally receives in the entire monsoon, around 734mm.

Just like the months of July and August, September is also witnessing rainfall in large excess. From September 1-16, the state has received 194mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 78.3mm, which translates to 148 per cent higher than normal rainfall.

No wonder, several parts of the state continue to see extreme-weather events like landslides and flash floods even at the fag end of the monsoon. In August, the state had received the highest rainfall since 1949, recording an excess rainfall of 68 per cent.

Compared to the last 20 years, this monsoon has already become the wettest. Since 2005, the state has received the highest rain in 2018, 927mm.

In 2023, when the state had witnessed large-scale destruction due to heavy rains, a rainfall of 886 mm was recorded.

Key points

Himachal Pradesh has experienced one of its wettest monsoons ever in 2024.

The state received 1,010 mm of rainfall till mid-September, which is 46% more than the normal 692 mm.

Normally, the state receives about 734 mm of rainfall during the entire monsoon, so this season’s rainfall already exceeds that.

September (1-16) saw 194 mm of rainfall, which is 148% higher than the normal 78.3 mm.

July, August and September have all seen rainfall well above normal levels.

August recorded the highest rainfall since 1949, with a 68% excess.

This monsoon is the wettest in the last 20 years for Himachal Pradesh.

Previous highest monsoon rainfall was in 2018 with 927 mm.

In 2023, heavy rains caused large-scale destruction with 886 mm rainfall.

Excessive rainfall has caused extreme weather events like landslides and flash floods.