Mandi Pandoh Marg will remain closed till 3 pm

Shimal: Mandi Pandoh National Highway will be closed from 11 am to 3 pm today due to continuous falling debris and rocks near six miles. During this, the work of clearing the road will be done.

Traffic of small vehicles coming from Kullu to Pandoh will be diverted from Pandoh towards Sundernagar via Chailchowk and Mandi to Kullu via Kataula road will also be open for small vehicles, while heavy vehicles will have to wait on NH only.

ASP Mandi Sagar Chandra said that the traffic was stopped due to falling of stones from the hill last Tuesday night, which was opened for some time in the morning.

Now the road has been closed again for the removal of debris and rock near six miles. The Mandi-Pandoh road will be opened for traffic after 3 pm.