Yellow alert issued for fog today and tomorrow in many districts of Himachal

Shimla: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the state regarding haze. During this period, drivers have been advised to drive carefully. Also, there is a possibility of an accident if the vehicle is driven at high speed.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in seven districts. The local administration of these districts has been called upon to make people aware.

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of fog in Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra, Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur, and Dhaulakuan, including Baddi-Nalagarh of Solan.

There will be more fog in all these districts in the morning. The weather will remain clear during the day. Along with this alert, the Meteorological Department has advised all the district administrations to keep the traffic under control.

This warning of the Meteorological Department may also affect tourists entering Himachal. Given the possibility of snowfall in the state, five and a half lakh tourists have reached different places to celebrate the New Year, and this trend is continuing.

After the warning from the Meteorological Department, monitoring will now be increased on national and state highways so that accidents can be prevented. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather has remained dry in the state for the last 24 hours. The temperature in the state is decreasing rapidly.

Snowfall increasing the worries of gardeners

Now gardeners are also worried due to the lack of snowfall in January. Actually, for good production, of zero-degree temperature is required.

About 1200 to 1500 hours of zero-degree temperature is required in the season. In such a situation, if these chilling hours are not completed till the beginning of January and February, then it will also affect the Apple business.

Water pipes jammed due to the cold in Kukumseri

The mercury is in minus in Kalpa and Kukumseri. The water pipes are clogged here. Kukumseri minus 8.2, Samdo minus 4.2, Kalpa minus 1.2, Mandi 2.1, Solan 2.6, Chamba 3.9, Shimla 4.6, Nahan 6.5, Pavanta 19 degrees Celsius.

Dry weather in the state

Despite warnings from the Meteorological Department, the New Year has not started with snowfall, the department had said that the weather would be bad in the state from December 30 and there was a possibility of this disturbance due to western disturbance, but the department’s assessment was not completely accurate.