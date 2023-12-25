Weather will worsen in Himachal from 29th, snowfall expected on New Year

Shimla: Even though the weather will be clear and sunny in Himachal Pradesh on Christmas, the weather is worsening once again from December 29.

According to Meteorological Center Shimla, there is forecast of rain and snowfall in the central and high hilly areas of the state on December 29 and 30. In such a situation, there is hope of rain and snowfall in the new year.

However, the weather will remain clear in the entire state till December 28. On the other hand, on Sunday also the minimum and maximum temperatures have improved due to sunshine in most areas of the state. Temperatures in Shimla, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kullu and Manali have improved.

The mercury in Samdo area alone in the state is at minus 1.8. The temperature will improve further if the weather remains clear for the next five days. There is fog in Bilaspur and adjacent Hamirpur area in the morning. The dry cold is troubling.

area minimum mercury

Shimla 7.6

Dharamshala 8.2

Bhuntar 1.5

solon 2.0

Chamba 5.2

Kufri 6.2

Barathi 4.0

Dehra 9.0