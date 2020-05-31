Coronavirus: Himachal Government extends holidays in schools till June 15

Himachal Government extended its school holidays by another 15 days till June 15—a development that comes as state’s coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Schools had declared holidays until May 31, in line with the nationwide lockdown called in the country to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The summer vacations in schools were advanced. We hoped that the situation would improve…But safety of children is more important and in view of increase in number of COVID-19 cases the government has decided to keep the schools closed up until June 15,” Education Minister Suresh Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj had said previously that reopening schools would depend on when public transport would function. However, the government decided to keep schools closed because lack of adequate buses would present a challenge to enforcing social distancing measures.

The government is now considering a phased opening up of schools in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to decide on when to schedule Class 12’s geography examination that was still pending. Uncertainty also continues over final examinations for undergraduate courses, which would cause some delay in the new academic session.

The development comes on a day when the central government issued orders for phased easing of lockdown restrictions first imposed in the country on March 25.

The MHA’s new orders says that a decision on opening up of schools and educational institutions—which come under phase two of easing restrictions—would be taken in July.

Source: The Tribune

Comments

comments