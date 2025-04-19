Waste to wonder Shimla turns fallen deodar trees into tourist-savvy furniture

In a unique and eco-conscious initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Shimla has transformed dried-up deodar trees into aesthetically pleasing furniture as part of its “Waste to Wonder” project, aiming to beautify the hill town while putting unused natural resources to good use.

The MC has introduced a collection of tables and chairs crafted from deodar wood trunks, which will soon be installed at various tourist hotspots across Shimla.

This initiative not only enhances the town’s visual appeal but also reflects a creative approach to sustainable urban development.

Mayor Surender Chauhan said the project is designed to creatively utilise deodar trees that have dried up or fallen—many of which were left unused after natural disasters in the state.

“Around 300 wooden trunk chairs have already been made and will be installed across the town,” he said, adding that these pieces will feature artistic designs to attract both tourists and locals.

“This initiative not only adds an aesthetic value to the city but also helps boost the MC’s revenue,” Chauhan added.

He emphasised that Shimla has seen significant waste of deodar wood in recent years, and such projects present an opportunity to transform that waste into public utility.

The Mayor also urged other parts of the state to adopt similar practices. “We believe this can become a sustainable model.

People can even be allowed to purchase such wood, turning a liability into an asset,” he said.

Chauhan further said he plans to write to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, requesting a state-wide adoption of this idea and appealing for the systematic utilisation of unused deodar trees, which could turn into a valuable resource for Himachal Pradesh.