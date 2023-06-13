Rohtang Pass restored for tourists

Shimla: Tourists coming to Manali from the plains will be able to see the snowy valleys of Rohtang from Tuesday. The district administration has restored Rohtang Pass for tourists.

The pass has been restored for tourists with a delay of 38 days this year due to excessive snowfall. Rohtang Pass was opened for tourists on May 5 last year.

This time tourists will be sent from June 13. Tourists will be able to enjoy snow in Rohtang. Only 1200 tourist vehicles will be able to go to Rohtang daily.

With the restoration of the pass, the summer tourist season will also gain momentum in the tourist city. With the opening of Rohtang, tourism businessmen have heaved a sigh of relief.

SDM Manali Raman Kumar Sharma and DSP KD Sharma inspected Rohtang road with BRO officials on Sunday. The condition was found to be normal on inspection.

After this, a report was sent to the Deputy Commissioner and a recommendation was made to open the Rohtang Pass. Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg issued a notification late on Monday evening to restore Rohtang Pass for tourists.

Get a permit for Rs 550

Tourists can obtain online permits by visiting the website of the tourism department, rohtang-permit.nic.in.

A fee of Rs 550 will have to be paid to get the permit. Every day 800 petrol and 400 diesel engine tourist vehicles will be allowed to go.

Tourism business will gain momentum

Hotel Association Manali President Mukesh Thakur and Vice President Roshan Thakur have welcomed the decision to restore Rohtang Pass for tourists. He said that with the opening of Rohtang, the tourism business in Manali would gain momentum.