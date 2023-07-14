Promoted TGT-Lecturer in the state; 306 became Headmaster, Directorate of Higher Education released the list

Shimla: State’s high schools have got 306 new headmasters. On Thursday, the Directorate of Higher Education has released the promotion list of Head Master. He has been made Head Master by promotion from the post of TGT and Lecturer.

The Directorate of Education issued the promotion list of Headmasters on Thursday evening and ordered them to join the school soon. After promotion, headmasters have been posted in various schools of the state.

After the schools get headmasters, while the shortage of head teachers in the state’s high schools will be removed, the quality of education of the children will also improve.

In the orders issued by the Higher Education Department, it has been said that after the release of the list, these headmasters will have to give the joining report to the concerned district deputy directors through phone.

At the same time, in view of the bad weather in the state, the department has also given some relief regarding joining. If the distance of the Head Master from the school where he is posted is more than 30 kilometers from his home, he is given five days time to join.

Within a radius of 30 km, he has to join his post within a day. The matter of promotion from TGT and lecturer was pending with the education department for a long time. Education Minister Rohit Thakur had asked to complete the promotion process of headmasters soon.

Withdraw 25 JBT for not joining

The department has shown the way out to 25 JBT teachers posted in schools through batch-wise recruitment. These JBT teachers have not joined the school in the stipulated time after the order.

As per the information, all these 25 teachers belong to district Sirmaur. The Education Department had posted them in the schools on June 9, but they did not join the schools in time.

After this, the department took action and removed them. District Deputy Director Elementary Education has issued orders in this regard.

