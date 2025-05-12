Himachal: Weather likely to clear up from tomorrow

Weather is likely to clear up from Tuesday onwards in the state. As per the reports, weather will remain largely dry in the plains, low and mid hills from May 13 to May 16.

The higher reaches, though, are likely to get some rain/snow at isolated places until May 16.

Incidentally, there has been 29 per cent more than normal rainfall in the first 11 days of May. Except for the districts of Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti, which have received less than normal rainfall, all other districts have received higher than normal rainfall.

The districts of Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan have received the highest precipitation – all these districts have logged over 250 per cent more than normal rainfall in the first eleven days of the month.

It may be mentioned here that the month of May was likely to have more than normal heat wave days over many parts of low hills/plains and adjoining mid hills of the state and near normal heat wave days over rest parts of the state.

The mean maximum temperatures were also likely to remain above normal over most parts of the state.

However, the maximum temperatures at most places so far have been generally below normal until now due to frequent rains, thunderstorms and hailstones at many places.