Primary teachers may face suspension, compulsory retirement for flaying govt

The state government has decided to deal sternly with the protesting primary teachers, who could face severe action, including transfer, suspension and compulsory retirement.

The Primary Teachers Federation held a demonstration at Chaura Maidan here today against the creation of the Directorate of School Education.

The government had issued a notice to the federation yesterday, warning it not to criticise the government decision to create the Directorate of School Education.

As per an order issued by Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar, all those who addressed the gathering, criticised the government policy and used derogatory language should be immediately suspended and strict disciplinary action be taken against them.

Those who took part in the demonstration, which was videographed, would not be paid one-day salary, as they did not avail of leave, as per the service rules.

The order stated that some federation office-bearers, who had spoken about not to do online work, not to mark online attendance and not to take mid-day meal, would also face action.

“If any teacher refuses to undertake these tasks, a case for compulsory retirement should be made for the violation of government directives,” it added.

The order stated that the teachers had been warned against taking part in the protest yet they participated in the demonstration and also made derogatory remarks against the government and some officials.

“All those who took part in the demonstration should be identified and disciplinary action be taken against them by declaring their absence from school as ‘Dies Non’ without break in service,” the order reads.

The order stated, “If any teacher refuses to undertake these tasks, a case for compulsory retirement should be made for the violation of government directives.”

The Deputy Directors have been asked to monitor all such cases of compulsory retirement under 56(j) of the CCS CCA Rules after following the due procedure.

The Primary Teachers Federation staged a protest against the creation of one Directorate of School Education by merging the Directorate of Elementary Education and the Directorate of Higher Education and urged the state government to take back the decision.

The teachers raised slogans against Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar and the state government.

Pramod Chauhan, president of the Primary Teachers’ Association in Shimla, said that while the government was making changes in the education sector, which teachers welcome, the merger of the Directorate of Elementary Education and the Directorate of Higher Education to form one organisation could damage the basic structure of education rather than bringing about qualitative improvement.

“Several discussions have been held with the state government on the issue but the outcomes have been disappointing. Our voices have fallen on deaf ears,” he added.

Chauhan said that the Directorate of Elementary Education was established after 1984 specially to bring about qualitative improvement in education, and since then, Himachal Pradesh had made significant strides in this field.

He said, “Today, we are holding a symbolic demonstration at Chaura Maidan but the state government is trying to suppress it.

We will not back out even if the state government takes disciplinary action against us or even suspend us.”

He added that if the state government continued to intimate teachers, they would stop administrative work from tomorrow evening and would only be available for the teaching job.