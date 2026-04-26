Himachal sets 4,000-hactare plantation target under Rajiv Gandhi scheme

The Himachal government has set an ambitious target to undertake plantations over nearly 4,000 hectares by engaging around 1,100 community groups during the 2026-27 financial year under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana.

Of these, 60 per cent will be women’s groups, 20 per cent youth groups and the remaining 20 per cent other self-help groups. A budgetary provision of about Rs 55 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

An official spokesperson said the government’s integrated approach to employment generation and environmental conservation is yielding encouraging results.

Under the scheme, launched last year, nearly 300 women’s groups, 70 youth groups and 75 other self-help groups undertook plantation activities across approximately 1,100 hectares.

The initiative is expected to engage around 15,000 women in plantation work. Each group is being provided Rs 1.20 lakh per hectare and can take up plantations on 2 to 5 hectares of land.

Performance-based incentives have also been built into the scheme, with groups achieving a survival rate of over 50 per cent after one year eligible for Rs 1 lakh for every two hectares.

The spokesperson said the scheme has already demonstrated notable success in promoting afforestation. Yuvak Mandals, Mahila Mandals and self-help groups are being encouraged to plant trees, fruit-bearing species and other useful plants on barren land, while ensuring their protection.

“These efforts are not only generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities but are also contributing significantly to biodiversity enhancement,” he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government remains committed to increasing forest cover and has imposed a blanket ban on green felling in the state. He added that sustained and pragmatic efforts have led to a steady increase in forest cover.