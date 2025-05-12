Himachal Govt plans drone taxi services

As part of the efforts to make Himachal one of the major IT hubs of the country, the government is taking major steps in building a comprehensive drone ecosystem in the state.

Drones have wide applications across sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, and healthcare.

“Encouraging drone technology is vital to achieving the goals of the ‘Green Himachal Vision’,” said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that a significant initiative towards achieving this objective was the planned launch of drone taxi services in this financial year.

“These would support the transportation of agricultural produce and medical supplies to remote regions of the state and would significantly improve the connectivity and service delivery in rural areas,” he said, adding that drone stations would be set up in the districts of Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra to modernise the agriculture and horticulture practices.

Besides, the spokesperson said the government was focusing on creating employment and self-employment opportunities through drone technology. In the year 2024-25, a total of 243 youth have already received drone-related training through government ITIs across the state.

To further prepare the youth for future opportunities, the state government has introduced cutting-edge courses in artificial intelligence and device science. Rajiv Gandhi Government College in Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra, would now offer degree courses in AI and data science.

Similarly, new technical courses have been approved for other institutions such as civil engineering degree at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragatinagar, Shimla, and a diploma in computer science and engineering (AI & Machine learning) at Government Polytechnic Sundernagar, Mandi.

“The required teaching staff would be provided to ensure the successful implementation of these courses,” said the spokesperson.

He further said that the state government was committed to upskill the youth in AI and data science as it had a vast potential and had good future opportunities with better employment and entrepreneurial prospects.

“The government is establishing a dedicated innovation fund of Rs. two crore with an aim to boost the innovation ecosystem, besides supporting young innovators in turning their ideas into reality,” he said.

Apart from this, a digital university of innovation, entrepreneurship, skill and vocational studies would be set up at Ghumarwi in Bilaspur district through public-private partnership and self-financing model. “This university would serve as a centre for nurturing entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking among youth,” he said.

He further said that the government was unlocking new avenues in the field of information and technology through its forward-looking approach.

“It would lay a strong foundation for the empowerment of youth and also pave the way for economic prosperity of the state. These steps would prove fruitful in making Himachal a leading IT hub in the country,” he said.