Himachal’s higher reaches to receive snowfall from Nov 22: MeT

The higher reaches of the state are expected to witness snowfall from November 22. As per the state’s Meteorological Department, rain and snow are very likely to occur in the higher hills of Chamba and Kangra districts on November 22 and in the higher reaches of Kangra and Kullu districts on November 23.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 17.8°C, in Dharamsala (24.5°C), Manali (16.7°C), Kasauli (18.1°C), Solan (23.6°C), Bilaspur (26.3°C), Chamba (24.7°C), Kufri (12.8°C), Narkanda (13.2°C), Nahan (24°C), Bhuntar (25.4°C), Kalpa (15.3°C), Sundernagar (25.6°C), Mandi (23.2°C) and Bilaspur (26.3°C).

The lowest temperature in the state was minus 5.6°C recorded at Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district while the highest temperature was 27.6°C recorded in Una.