Corona Update: 11 New Cases of Corona in Sirmaur

Corona Update: In the last 24 hours, 11 new corona-positive patients have been identified in district Sirmaur. At the same time, 14 patients have also recovered from corona and influenza. With the recovery, now the number of active cases of the corona has come down to 98 in district Sirmaur.

In the last 24 hours, 108 samples were tested in health institutions by the Health Department, Sirmaur, out of which 17 samples were taken for RTPCR, while 91 samples were taken for testing under RAT. In which five samples have turned positive in the report of RTCPR, while six under RAT.

On the other hand, CMO Sirmaur Dr. Ajay Pathak said that till date 21409 positive cases have been registered in district Sirmaur in cases of corona spread in district Sirmaur while 21082 cases have been recovered.

So far, 229 deaths have been registered in district Sirmaur during the Corona period, which has been registered since the beginning of Corona till date. He has said that this time the variant of Corona and Influenza is troubling people for a long time.

Therefore, all types of corona protocols should be followed. He has reiterated the advice of wearing masks in crowded areas, while sanitizing and urged to pay special attention to cleanliness, and advised to checkup for cold and cough.