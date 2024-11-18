Tourists rush to Kullu, Manali on weekends

With the weekend bringing a noticeable increase in the tourist footfall, hoteliers in the popular hill stations of Kullu and Manali are optimistic, though they still face challenges due to the lack of snowfall.

The winter season, which usually sees a surge in the number of visitors drawn by snow activities, has not yet met the expectations of local tourism stakeholders.

Room occupancy in Manali hotels has reportedly risen above 50 per cent over the weekends, offering a glimmer of hope for businesses that were earlier struggling with less visitors. However, the weekdays continue to be slow, with hoteliers expressing concern over the sluggish start to the tourist season.

While the weekends are seeing a decent influx of tourists, the rest of the week remains relatively quiet. Our only hope now is snowfall,” said Hem Raj Sharma, a hotelier in Manali.

He said snowfall was crucial for attracting tourists, especially those looking to engage in winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. “If it snows soon, we expect a significant increase in tourists, which will help boost our business,” he added.

Local tourism leaders also share this sentiment. Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, acknowledged the slight increase in weekend tourism, but noted that the overall figures were still below expectations. “Tourism units in Kullu-Manali are flourishing so we need a higher volume of visitors to sustain the industry. Snow is a major attraction for tourists during winter and we are hoping for it soon,” Thakur said.

The region’s tourism has traditionally been heavily dependent on snowfall during the winter months, with tourists flocking to Manali for snow-related activities. Without this key attraction, many businesses are struggling to maintain revenue levels.

Hoteliers are now looking to the weather with great anticipation, hoping that the coming days will bring the snowfall needed to kick-start the winter tourism season. Despite the challenges, the increase in weekend visitors has provided some relief, offering a temporary respite to businesses in distress.