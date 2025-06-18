Home minister-led panel approves Rs 2,006 crore assistance to Himachal Pradesh for flood relief

A high-level committee headed by union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday approved central assistance worth Rs 2,006.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh, for their recovery & reconstruction plan in the aftermath of the flood, landslides, cloudburst incident of 2023.

Out of this, Rs 1,504.80 crores will be the central share from recovery and reconstruction funding window under the National Disaster Response Fund.

Earlier, on December 12, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs had approved additional financial assistance of Rs 633.73 crore from the NDRF for Himachal Pradesh due to this disaster.

The committee consisting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Suman Bery considered the proposal for financial assistance to the state from the recovery and reconstruction funding window under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).