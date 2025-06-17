Agniveer recruitment from June 30 to July 10, admit cards released

The Indian Army has announced the schedule for the Agniveer recruitment entrance exam. According to Colonel DS Samant, Director of the Army Recruiting Office in Mandi, the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer posts will be conducted from June 30 to July 10.

All eligible candidates are advised to report at their designated exam centres well before the scheduled time as mentioned on their admit cards, he added.

Colonel Samant emphasised that carrying a high-quality printed admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre.

The exact name, location and reporting time of the exam centre will be clearly stated on each candidate’s admit card.

Colonel Pushwinder Kaur, Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Shimla, said the examination centres will be set up at HP College Education (Shimla), Green Hills Engineering College (Solan), Maharaja Agrasen University (Baddi) for the candidates of four districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur.

How to download the admit card

Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official Indian Army website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

1. Log in using your registered User ID and password.

2. Click on the “Download CEE Admit Card” option located on the left side of the screen.

3. Enter your JIA Roll Number and Date of Birth in the new window that opens.

4. Once the details are submitted, the admit card will be available for download.

The JIA roll number can be found on the payment receipt issued during the application process. In case the receipt is lost, candidates can retrieve it from the “History of Application” section on the website.

Documents required on exam day

Colonel Samant has also instructed all candidates to bring their original documents along with photocopies on the day of the examination. These documents are crucial for the verification process and ensure a smooth and transparent recruitment procedure.

The Indian Army has reiterated that strict adherence to the instructions provided in the admit card and recruitment guidelines is essential. Candidates are encouraged to check the official website regularly for any updates or further instructions.

This recruitment is a part of the Agnipath scheme initiated by the Government of India to induct youth into the armed forces for a four-year service period, contributing to national defense and gaining valuable experience.