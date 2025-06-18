State expected to get heavy spells of rain from tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh could witness landslides and waterlogging in several areas as the state is very likely to receive some heavy spells of rain from June 20 onwards.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at few places over the state till June 23 with one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places on June 20 and one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on June 22 and 23.

The department has also issued orange and yellow weather warnings for various districts for June 20 to 22 resulting in heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas of Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts.

Also, no large change in minimum temperatures will be recorded during the next two days.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in many parts of the state during the last 24 hours. Ghagas was the wettest with 55.4 mm rains, followed by Sundernagar 50.2 mm, Murari devi 39.2 mm, Bhuntar 31 mm, Gohar 25 mm, Baggi 24.1 mm, Slapper 20.9 mm, Banjar and Mandi 21 mm each and Sarahan and Rohru 20 mm each.

Maximum temperatures across the state were in the range of 13°C to 34°C while minimum temperatures were in the range of 10°C to 27°C.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 24.4°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations Dharamsala, Manali and Dalhousie recorded 27°C, 25.7°C and 22.1°C, respectively.

Maximum temperature in Solan was 28°C, Mandi 31.8°C, Kangra 35°C, Chamba 32.9 °C, Bilaspur 34.3°C, Kalpa 19.1°C, Kufri 19.7°C, Nahan 29°C, Bhuntar 31°C, Sundernagar 32.5°C, Narkanda 16.8°C and Reckong Peo 23.2°C.

With 37.8°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 9.8°C minimum temperature.