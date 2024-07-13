Himachal Pradesh bypoll results LIVE: Congress leads in Dehra, Nalagarh; BJP in Hamirpur

Congress candidates, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife, are in the lead in the two assembly constituencies of Dehra and Nalagarh, while the BJP candidate is ahead in Hamirpur.

Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur was leading by 9,265 votes against her nearest rival and BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh in the Dehra assembly seat after the 10th round of counting.

Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa was also leading by 6,870 votes after the sixth round against the BJP candidate K L Thakur in the Nalagarh assembly seat.

In the Hamirpur assembly seat, BJP’s Ashish Sharma, who was trailing in the first four rounds against Congress’ Pushpinder Verma, was now ahead by 1545 votes after the seventh round.

Thirteen candidates were in the fray from the three seats.