Not JBT, only B.Ed People Got Jobs, Read full news

Shimla: Recently JBT batch-wise result has been declared, in which JBT union has demanded the government to review this recruitment.

In this recruitment, only B.Ed people have got jobs, not a single JBT is included in it, while the matter is under consideration in the Supreme Court, whose decision was about to come in July, so before that the government’s decision to include B.Ed in JBT is completely wrong.

Quoting the decision of the High Court, where the government is justifying its decision, it was given only for the commission which happened in 2019, there was no mention of future recruitments and batch-wise recruitments.

With such a decision, the government is making the future of JBT teachers dark. State General Secretary of JBT Jagdish Paryal and other officials said that the government should review this recruitment with immediate effect because this decision is absolutely ridiculous.