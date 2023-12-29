Big consignment of drugs recovered in Bhoranj, one arrested with 5 kg hashish

Shimla: Police have recovered a huge consignment of drugs from a vehicle during a blockade at Chahab Mor under police station Bhoranj. During the blockade, the police recovered five kilos and 22 grams of hashish from the vehicle.

The price of this intoxicant is said to be in lakhs. The surprising thing is that this consignment of drugs was being brought for someone belonging to Hamirpur itself.

However, the consignment had to face police action even before it could be delivered to the person. Police have arrested the accused, Ratan Lal, resident of Kullu district and have also seized the vehicle. The police is now taking further action in the case.