CM launches water sports activities in Gobindsagar in Bilaspur

o give a boost to tourism activities, the Himachal government has launched water sports activities, including cruises, shikara rides, houseboats, hi-tech motorboats, jet skis and water scooters in Gobindsagar Lake in Mandi Bharari area of Bilaspur.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the launch of the water sports activities in Gobind Sagar at Bilaspur on Tuesday.

He said the Bilaspur district administration has been instructed to start the tender process for introducing cruises and shikara rides on the Kol Dam reservoir also.

He said these activities will boost tourism and create ample employment opportunities for the youth. This initiative is expected to benefit local businesses, particularly women and small entrepreneurs, by providing a new marketplace to sell local products, he added.

He said Himachal has numerous water bodies with potential for water sports activities, which are being explored.

Sukhu said part of this ambitious project, a scenic 30 km cruise route, will be developed from Harnoda in Bilaspur district to Tattapani in Shimla district. This route will offer a unique travel experience for tourists, allowing them to enjoy a memorable cruise towards Shimla via Kol Dam, he added.