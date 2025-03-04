HP board puts in place high-tech measures to ensure fair exams

The annual examinations for Classes 10 and 12 of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) commenced on Tuesday, with around two lakh students appearing this year. To ensure smooth conduct, the board has established approximately 2,300 exam centres across the state.

On the first day, Class 10 students took their Hindi exam, with 99,804 candidates, including regular and State Open School (SOS) students, appearing. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams began with economics, for which 93,494 students received roll numbers.

Speaking to The Tribune, HPBOSE Secretary Maj. Vishal Sharma stated that OMR sheets are being used for multiple-choice questions for the first time.

Additionally, step-wise marking has been introduced, ensuring students earn marks for partially correct answers.

To curb cheating, the board has implemented several security measures. Apart from CCTV surveillance, flying squads have been deployed at multiple levels, including superintendents, deputy superintendents, board officials, education department personnel, and subdivisional magistrates (SDMs).

Exam monitoring will also be carried out through Exam Mitra, an Android-based mobile application.

This app helps track crucial data such as the timing of question paper and answer sheet distribution, student attendance, flying squad visits and recorded cheating incidents.

In a bid to enhance fairness, HPBOSE has introduced question paper sets in A, B and C series.

The step-wise marking system is another reform aimed at benefiting students. These measures align with modernised approaches to prevent malpractices in examinations, ensuring credibility and transparency in the evaluation process.