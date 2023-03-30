Orange Alert for Heavy Rain and Hailstorm in many Parts of Himachal, Bad Weather Till April 3

Orange alert for heavy rain and hailstorm has been issued for many parts of Himachal Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, the weather is likely to remain bad in the state till April 3.

Even today, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the state. Orange alert for hailstorm has been issued in some parts. The weather is bad in Shimla as well.

At the same time, for March 31, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rain and hailstorm in many parts of the lower and middle hills. On April 1, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall at some places in the middle and high mountains.

On April 3, there is a possibility of rain in many parts of the plains, middle and high mountains. There may be snowfall on the peaks.

Minimum Temperature

Minimum temperature in Shimla 8.8, Sundernagar 10.1, Bhuntar 7.8, Kalpa 2.8, Dharamsala 12.2, Una 14.6, Nahan 10.3, Keylong minus 1.0, Palampur 10.0, Solan 9.2, Manali 5.5, Kangra 13.8, Mandi 11.6, Bilaspur 15.0, Hamirpur Chamba 12.2, 10.9, Dalhousie 8.0, Jubbarhatti 10.4, Kufri 6.5, Kukumseri 0.3, Narkanda 4.5, Reckong Peo 6.0, Dhaulakuan 14.0, Barthin 12.0, Paonta Sahib 16.0 and Sarahan recorded 7.5 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, the gardeners have been shocked due to heavy hailstorm in the Jaban area of Ani late last night. While the hailstorm at the time of flowering would affect the fruit setting, the apple buds along with the leaves broke on the ground.

Due to excessive hailstorm, the bamboos and nets of many gardeners have also been broken. Several apple trees have also been damaged.

Aani Valley Growers Association President Rakesh Thakur, General Secretary Virendra Parmar said that heavy hailstorm in their apple-dominated area Jaban last night has increased the concern of apple growers.

On the other hand, MLA Ani Lokendra Kumar told that compensation will be demanded for the damages caused to the gardeners due to hailstorm. He said the revenue department has been asked to assess the loss.