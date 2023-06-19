Yellow alert in Himachal from today, weather will remain bad in the state till June 22

Shimla: Yellow alert has been issued for bad weather in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The Meteorological Center Shimla has forecast that rain with strong winds may occur in many areas of the state on Monday.

Due to the rains on Sunday in district Kangra, people including farmers who are suffering from the heat have got relief. The scorching heat was continuing on Sunday morning with sunshine, but the weather suddenly changed its course afternoon.

Due to this, where the maize crop got a lifeline, on the other hand, this rain is also beneficial for the farmers who are planting paddy.

It rained heavily for about two hours in Palampur, Khaira, Baijnath, Gaggal, etc. along with Kangra’s district headquarter Dharamshala.

However, the weather remained clear in the plains. On the other hand, the weather remained clear in Kullu on Sunday. There is no report of rain or damage from anywhere.

Strong stormy winds can blow in the state on Monday. There are chances of heavy rain along with lightning. Strong winds can blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km in the plains, and lower and middle mountainous areas of the state.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Keylong at 7.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at Una was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, talking about the maximum temperature of other areas, it was recorded in Shimla 24, Sundernagar 33.6, Nahan 31.8, Solan 28.7, Chamba 36.2, Dalhousie 23.8, Reckong Peo 27.1 and Mashobra 25.0 degree Celsius.