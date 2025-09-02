Huge stones brought from Himachal to tackle floods in Punjab

Fresh rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have thrown life out of gear in several parts of flood-hit Punjab.

Torrential rains battered several flood-affected regions of Punjab on Tuesday, further disrupting daily life and worsening the already dire flood situation.

Rivers including the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with several seasonal streams, are in spate due to intense rainfall in their upstream catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Districts such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar are among the worst-hit, with numerous villages inundated.

In Ludhiana, the district administration temporarily shut down all dyeing units in industrial areas along Bahadur Ke Road, Tajpur Road, Moti Nagar, and other zones due to backflow from the Sutlej River affecting operations at the Bhattian Sewage Treatment Plant. The overflow has led to surcharged sewer lines, posing a risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In Kapurthala, continuous overnight and daytime rain severely impacted Sultanpur Lodhi, exacerbating the flood situation. The rising Beas River is now damaging standing paddy crops across over 50,000 acres and threatening nearby embankments, known locally as dhussi bandhs.

Phagwara also faced intense rainfall, resulting in waterlogging across low-lying areas. Rainwater entered several shops along Gaushala Road, causing significant damage to goods and property.

n Ferozepur, floodwaters from the swollen Sutlej have affected over 28,000 residents across 112 villages. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police, and local authorities working round the clock.

Citizens have been asked to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, ensure rooftops are clear of water stagnation, and report structurally unsafe buildings to authorities so that precautionary measures can be taken.