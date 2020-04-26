101 students to reach state from Kota today

The parents of 101 students have heaved a sigh of relief, as their wards, stranded in Kota, will return late tonight or tomorrow morning.

It was under tremendous pressure of the parents and families of the 101 students, hailing from various districts, that the government decided to bring them back.

The students, travelling in nine HRTC buses, are accompanied by Sunil Sharma, Assistant Commissioner, Transport, and only 20 students are travelling in one bus to maintain social distancing. The students are expected to arrive at Parwanoo, Swarghat in Bilaspur and Mehatpur in Una late tonight.

Officials said the students would be kept in government rest houses or hotels for two days till their Covid test results are known. The samples of 105 students would be taken and be allowed to go to their homes only if they are found to be Covid negative. However, they would be asked to remain in home quarantine.

“I am grateful to the Chief Minister and the government for acceding to our request,” said Sudesh Sood, a teacher in a private school whose daughter Asmita Sood is taking coaching for the medical entrance test at Kota. She added that since students from other states had left Kota, Himachali students were disappointed. To be medically examined In Una, DC Sandeep Kumar said that all students reaching here would be quarantined and medically examined. He said the children would be looked after and on clearance by the Health Department, a decision would be taken whether to allow them to go to their homes for two weeks quarantine or send them to institutional quarantine. He added the children would reach Una around 3 am. Source: The Tribune

