Relentless downpour, snowfall cut off Lahaul-Spiti

Continuous heavy rain and fresh snowfall have disrupted normal life in Lahaul and Spiti district, leaving the region cut off from the rest of Himachal Pradesh.

Several key roads have been blocked due to landslides, flash floods and snow accumulation, severely affecting transportation and power supply across the valley.

The district has been witnessing relentless rainfall for the past three days. As a result, temperatures have dipped sharply. Higher reaches have been blanketed in snow.

The strategic Kunzum Pass, located at an altitude of 14,931 feet on the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway, received fresh snowfall of over 23 cm.

The accumulation has completely halted vehicular movement between Gramphu and Losar, leaving commuters stranded and cutting access to Spiti valley.

Similarly, the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road remains blocked due to flash floods in the Zanskar valley of Union Territory Ladakh.

The Manali-Leh highway is also closed at multiple points. A flash flood at Pagal Nala damaged a temporary bridge, snapping connectivity. Beyond Darcha, landslides have been reported at various locations, further obstructing the route.

In addition, the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road, the lifeline to the remote Pangi region, is impassable beyond Udaipur due to multiple landslides.

With all key roads blocked, Lahaul and Spiti district is effectively isolated. While efforts are being made to restore connectivity, the situation has triggered a crisis for local farmers.

The region’s vegetable growers, particularly those cultivating high-value exotic crops like cauliflower and broccoli, are facing mounting losses.

Ramesh Kumar Rulba, former chairman of Zila Parishad Lahaul and Spiti, expressed deep concern over the plight of farmers.

“Our farmers are in shock. Cauliflower, broccoli, and other vegetables are ready for harvest, but with roads blocked, there is no way to transport the produce to markets. The crops are beginning to rot in the fields,” he said.

He urged the government to take immediate steps to clear roads and explore alternative means, such as airlifting produce, to save farmers from financial ruin.