Snow cleared, HRTC set to resume Kullu-Kaza bus service

In a welcome move for both local residents and tourists, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is all set to resume its bus service on the Kullu-Kaza route within a day or two.

A bus trial was conducted on this route today by the HRTC authorities at Keylong and the final report is awaited from its staff, whether road is fit for the bus service or not.

The bus service was suspended in October last year due to heavy snowfall at the Kunzum Pass, which serves as a critical gateway to the Spiti Valley from the Lahaul and Manali side.

Kunzum Pass, located at an altitude of over 14931 ft, becomes impassable during harsh winter months, cutting off the Spiti region from the rest of the state for several months.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to clear snow and restore the road for public use.

This seasonal reopening, around May or June, is eagerly awaited by the people of Spiti as it reconnects them to key towns like Manali and Kullu and also plays a pivotal role in reviving tourism in the region.

The resumption of this 224-kilometer-long route is expected to greatly benefit tourists, especially nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts who flock to the Spiti Valley for its beauty and adventure opportunities.

According to HRTC officials, the timing of bus service from Kullu yo Kaza and Kaza to Kullu will be shared soon as soon as it get final report of bus trial from its staff.

Regional Manager of HRTC, Keylong Depot Ayush Upadhyay, stated, “We are unable to connect to our bus driver and inspector to get final report of bus trial. It is expected that it would be successful.”

The restoration of this important bus route will make to and fro Spiti journey convenient and affordable for both tourists and locals. This will also provide a much-needed boost to the tourism industry in the valley

Tourism stakeholders in the Spiti region have expressed relief and optimism as they expect an improved visitor footfall.

The resumption of bus service will not only promises better connectivity but will be a significant step towards revitalising the local economy after months of isolation.