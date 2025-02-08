2 dead as car falls into gorge in Shimla’s Chopal

Two persons were killed after a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Shimla’s Chopal Tehsil, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Ram Krishan Sharma and Surjeet Singh Kalsaik, both residents of Badlaog village in Chopal, were on their way to home from Chambi village when the incident occurred.

The accident took place on Saturday on Chopal-Jhina link road when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Chambi, due to which the vehicle went into a deep gorge.

Acting upon the information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital, Chopal, for postmortem.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said police is conducting an investigation.