Preparation to run cruise in Gobindsagar lake, team conducted survey to notify site

Shimla: On the lines of Goa and Mumbai, preparations are underway to go for a cruise in Bilaspur’s Gobindsagar Lake. In this regard, work is now underway on the process of notifying the sites from Bilaspur to Bhakra Dam.

Last day, the Tourism Department team conducted a survey to run a cruise from Mandi Bharari to Bhakra Dam and found the site suitable. In such a situation, the next action plan will be finalized after the completion of the formalities.

Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said that continuous efforts are being made by the district administration to promote adventure activities in Gobindsagar Lake. The sites from Mandi Bharari to Luhnu have already been notified regarding water sports activities.

Now preparations are underway to notify the site from Mandi Bharari to Bhakra Dam. Taking a positive attitude on this, the Tourism Department has formed a technical team.

This team has already completed the survey work from Mandi Bharari to Bhakra. Its report is being prepared. According to the Deputy Commissioner, the site from Mandi Bharari to Luhnu has been notified, but the water level in this area reduces significantly after winter, due to which it is not possible to run water sports activities smoothly.

Because there is a plan to run cruise and shikara here. In such a situation, the work of notifying the sites from Mandi Bharari to Bhakra is going on.

Tender will open on March 4

The district administration has focused on starting tourism and adventure sports with the aim of increasing the tourist attraction in Gobindsagar Lake. Tenders have also been called. This tender will open on March 4. After this process, a cruise will soon be run in the lake.

Plan is also being made for Koldam

According to the Deputy Commissioner, there is a plan to run cruise and shikara in Koldam also. Possibilities of tourism and adventure sports are being explored in Koldam. The team of administration and tourism department has made a joint visit. In the coming time, a new thrill of tourist attraction will be seen in Koldam also.