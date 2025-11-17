IIT Mandi secures Rs 20 crore grant for research on landslides

In a major boost to disaster management and mitigation efforts in Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has received a grant of Rs 20 crore from Tata Trusts to advance research in landslide monitoring, disaster response and the development of earthquake-resilient infrastructure.

The announcement was made by Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT, Mandi, who emphasised that the funding would significantly strengthen the institute’s ongoing initiatives in disaster forecasting and mitigation.

Himachal Pradesh, known for its fragile mountainous terrain, is highly vulnerable to frequent landslides and seismic activity. Over the years, the region has witnessed increasing instances of slope failures during monsoons and tremors due to its location in a high-risk seismic zone.

Recognising the urgent need for advanced disaster preparedness, the IIT, Mandi, has been working extensively to develop technological solutions to minimise the impact of such natural disasters.

Prof Behera highlighted that the IIT had already developed an early-warning system for landslides, which provides pre-warning alerts to avert major disasters, especially loss of human lives.

This innovative technique was currently being utilised by the Mandi district administration at several critical landslide-prone locations during the rainy season, he said. “The system has proven effective in enhancing preparedness and enabling timely evacuation in the vulnerable areas.

With the new Rs 20 crore grant, the IIT plans to expand and deepen its research in three crucial areas by using real-time landslide monitoring systems that include —advanced sensors, AI-based modelling and geotechnical analysis, innovative disaster response technologies, including predictive tools and rapid decision-support systems and earthquake-resilient infrastructure focusing on structural engineering, and retrofitting methods and the development of building designs suited for seismic-prone regions,” he said.

Prof Behera said this support from Tata Trusts would enable the institute to scale up its research to a level that could directly benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh.

“Given the state’s susceptibility to landslides and earthquakes, such research is crucial for safeguarding lives and property.

The outcomes will assist government agencies, policymakers and communities in preparing for and responding effectively to natural disasters,” he said.

“The collaboration between IIT, Mandi, and Tata Trusts marks a significant step toward building a resilient Himalayan region equipped with scientific tools and sustainable infrastructure.

As climate change increases the frequency and intensity of natural disasters, cutting-edge research driven by this grant is expected to play a pivotal role in protecting the state and fostering long-term disaster resilience,” he said.