Kullu-Manali hotel industry to resume biz from Oct 1

The hotel industry of Kullu-Manali will resume business from October 1. Hotels in Kullu-Manali were shut on March 22.

These have remained closed till date, rendering lakhs of those associated with the industry jobless.

Educating stakeholders We will resume business from October 1. Now we will launch a campaign to educate other stakeholders like taxi operators, adventure service providers and dhaba owners, who provide traditional dresses to tourists. We will sensitise them on running their business safely amid the Covid crisis. — Anup Thakur, president, Hoteliers Association of Kullu-Manali

A general house of the Hoteliers Association Kullu-Manali was called today to discuss opening of hotels at the most popular tourist spots in the state.

During the general house, it was decided unanimously that the hotel industry of Kullu-Manali will resume business from October 1.

Meanwhile, in the coming days, the association office bearers would interact with other stakeholders like taxi operators, adventure sports service providers and others to educate them how to run the business safely amid the pandemic.

Anup Thakur, president of Hoteliers Association Kullu-Manali, told The Tribune, “We will resume business from October 1. Now we will launch a campaign to educate other stakeholders like taxi operators, adventure service providers and dhaba owners, who provide traditional dresses to tourists. We will sensitise them on running their business safely amid the Covid crisis. The campaign would continue during the

entire September month,” he remarked.

“We urge the state government to make necessary arrangements for smooth functioning of the tourism industry. There is a need to ensure rapid testing facility to detect infection, if

any, and set up a dedicated Covid care centre in Manali town. It should be

ensured that in time of need, infected tourist can be shifted to a dedicated Covid care centre for medical treatment,” he said.

“After the opening of the hotel industry, tourist influx would increase in Kullu-Manali. So, the state government should ensure that necessary arrangements are put in place so that tourists will feel safe,” he added.

With this decision of the hoteliers association to open their units, the hopes of thousands of youths to get re-employment in the hotel industry have been revived in Kullu district. They had lost their jobs to pandemic.

