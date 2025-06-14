Strengthening rural economy state govt priority, says Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was committed to strengthen the rural economy and special emphasis was being laid on promoting natural farming.

The Chief Minister today chaired a meeting with a delegation of the National Rural Livelihood Mission and the Himachal Pradesh ‘Pashu Evam Krishi Sakhi Sangh here.

“For the first time, the state government has fixed Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for milk, wheat, maize, and turmeric produced through natural farming,” he said.

Sukhu said that the MSP for maize has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, and for wheat from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg, benefitting lakhs of farmers.

“The state government will soon start purchasing raw turmeric at Rs 90 per kg to promote its cultivation under the brand name ‘Himachali Haldi’. Over 1.58 lakh farmers engaged in natural farming have already been certified in the state so far,” he stated.

The Chief Minister added that an e-commerce portal ‘Him-Ira’ has been launched to facilitate the sale of products made by women self-help groups.

Products like Him-Ira are gaining popularity even outside the state which go a long way in economic empowerment of women.

He assured the delegation that their demands would be considered sympathetically and necessary action would be taken.