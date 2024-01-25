The meteorological department issued an alert of rain and snowfall

Shimla: Due to the increasing cold in the morning and evening in Himachal Pradesh, it has become difficult for people to come out of their homes. At the same time, due to lack of rain, fog has increased the problems in the plains.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain and snowfall is forecast from January 25 to 30 in some areas of the state’s central and high-hill districts Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

However, the weather is expected to remain clear in the plains. On the other hand, yellow alert of dense fog has been issued in Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Kangra, Noorpur, Paonta Sahib, Dhaula Kuan, Baddi and Nalagarh.

Whereas, the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.3 degree Celsius in Shimla, 0.5 in Sandarnagar, 1.4 in Bhuntar, 3.5 in Kalpa, 5.2 in Dharamshala, 1.2 in Una, 4.9 in Nahan and 2.0 degree Celsius in Palampur.