Kangra eyes heli-skiing hub in Dhauladhars

In a bid to boost adventure tourism in Kangra, the District Tourism Department has identified two potential sites, Jalsu pass and Toral pass in the Dhauladhar mountain range, for promoting heli-skiing activities.

The initiative aims to explore the vast potential of winter adventure sports in Kangra district and attract high-end tourists from across the country and abroad. Both locations are known for their high-altitude terrain, heavy snowfall and panoramic views, making them suitable for heli-skiing operations.

The 3,600-metre high Jalsu pass connecting Kangra and Chamba is known for its vast snowfields and challenging slopes that attract trekkers and adventure enthusiasts. It is also a traditional route of Gaddi (shepherds) who cross the pass with their herds.

Toral pass with an elevation of 4.575 metres, is one of the most challenging ones that is rarely crossed by hikers or any outsiders. It is mostly used by local shepherds. It offers pristine snow-covered slopes and scenic surroundings, making it an ideal site for such premium winter sports.

Tourism Department Officials said experts have conducted two trials to explore heli-skiing potential on these locations by the international experts of Himalaya Heliski, a Manali adventure sports organisation that is in the business for three decades.

First trial was conducted in March 2025 while the second trial was conducted in February this and results were encouraging. On the initial success, the department is now working on collecting detailed technical data related to snow conditions, weather patterns and safety parameters.

“The heli-skiing trial was conducted in February and it yielded positive results. Another trial is likely to be carried out next winter season, subject to adequate snowfall and favourable weather conditions,” said Deputy Director Tourism and Civil Aviation, Kangra, Vinay Dhiman. If the trial is successful heli-skiing could be introduced as a regular activity in the region.

Efforts are also underway to identify suitable locations for setting up basic infrastructure while ensuring minimal environmental impact. Dhiman said the most basic requirement is a base to fly and Rakkar helipad near Dharamsala is the best site available site. Flight time from here to the two locations is less than 10 minutes.

If the project is successfully implemented, Dharamsala could emerge as a new destination for heli-skiing, similar to established locations like Manali. The move is expected to not only diversify tourism offerings but also generate employment opportunities for local residents and boost the regional economy.

Heli-skiing is one of the most thrilling and exclusive forms of adventure tourism, where skiers are flown by helicopter to mountain summits before descending pristine slopes covered in powdery snow.

In Himachal, heli-skiing is done in Manali on the slopes of famous peaks and passes such as Hanuman Tibba, Rohtang pass, Deo Tibba and Chandrakhani Pass. These locations provide ideal conditions due to heavy snowfall, vast open slopes and high altitudes.