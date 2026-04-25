Rs 110 crore HIMCARE scam: Fake bills for ‘uterus operations on men’ prompt SIT probe

The Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has set up an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the HIMCARE scheme.

The SIT, headed by Inspector General Bimal Gupta, has been tasked with thoroughly investigating the matter.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu first raised the issue during the Budget Session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He said government funds were misused through fraudulent bills.

The CM also cited cases showing uterus removal surgeries, or hysterectomies, claimed for men, highlighting a major scam. The alleged fraud is estimated at around Rs 110 crore.