Viral video: Rare Snake seen in Himachal’s Chamba

Viral Video: A rare species of snake has been found in the Himalayan mountains. These days the video of a white snake is going viral on social media in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

It is said that it is an albino snake, which is white in colour. After the video went viral on the internet, people are talking about many things.

Some people say that it is a real deity, although according to the forest department, the white snake is being shown in the video. It is not from some rare species.

The way a person’s body turns white when it has a skin disease. Similarly, snakes can also turn white many times due to the grip of such a disease.

This video has been made in which area of Chamba district. The Forest Department is trying to find out.

The forest department also believes that white colored snakes are hardly visible. Forest Division Officer Sunil Kumar said that the department is trying to trace the snake shown in the viral video.