Deputy CM flagged off 11 Volvo buses, How many Vehicles to which Unit, Read details…

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday flagged off 11 Volvo buses inducted into the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) fleet at Kethlighat in Solan district. These buses have recently been included in the fleet of State Road Transport Corporation.

Tell that out of these 11 buses of the corporation, 4 have been sent to Taradevi unit, 5 to Kullu unit and 2 to Dharamshala unit.

Mukesh Agnihotri said on the occasion that in a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses are the best means of providing better transport facilities to the public.

He said that the state government is making efforts to improve the Transport Corporation and provide best facilities to the people and to make the corporation one of the best units in the country.