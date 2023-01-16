Culture-of-Himachal-Pradesh,-Lifestyle-and-Traditions

Himachal Pradesh is one of the least corrupt states which has rapidly changed due to technological advancement and developed into the best tourist destination. But in the past it remains untouched due to the difficult topography.

In the year of 1971, Himachal Pradesh made its appearance as the 18th state of India as per the Himachal Pradesh Act 1970 passed by the Parliament. Earlier it had the status of Union Territory. It is made up of twelve districts with the capital at Shimla.

Let us know about the culture, art and people of Himachal Pradesh.

People and Culture of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is predominantly inhabited by Hindus which include various communities such as Brahmins, Rajputs, Chaudharys, Kanets, Rathis and Kolis.

Himachal Pradesh is also home to several communities of tribal people such as the Gaddis, Kinnars, Gurjars and Pangawals.

Himachali Family

The people of Himachal Pradesh take pride in their culture and follow it very well. You can see people wearing their ethnic clothes matching their tradition, for example brahmins can be seen wearing their dhoti, kurta and turban with hand towels.

Himachali cap is the identity of being Himachali. Though people have started wearing western clothes yet the culture is preserved in the hearts of every Himachali.

Himachali Languages and Main Occupation

Hindi is the official state language of Himachal Pradesh, but the people of Himachal Pradesh speak many different languages. Most of the population is dependent on agriculture sector but now the employment of people in tertiary sector has increased.

Arts and Crafts of Himachal Pradesh

It seems that the people of Himachal Pradesh have not only inherited their traditions but have also got the art of polishing their talents in every possible way. Himachal Pradesh is famous for handicrafts.

The whole world is crazy about the Pashmina shawls found in Himachal. Himachali (Topi) cap is the symbol of the culture of Himachal Pradesh which very beautifully resembles the simplicity of the culture.

People in business, carpentry and pottery are actively engaged. Here you can find a wide variety of bamboo products such as sofas, chairs, baskets and metal works such as utensils, silver jewelry, silverware etc.

Which shows the perfection of the craftsman of Himachal Pradesh. Nature has blessed the people of Himachal Pradesh with abundant natural resources which they have obtained and maintained in its magnificence with folded hands.

Music and Dance Forms of Himachal Pradesh

The music and dance of a place is similar to the ethnicity and culture of that place, the dance and music of Himachal Pradesh is also similar to their culture.

Music and dance are also ways for indigenous people to connect with their Gods. You cannot tie the art of music and dance to a specific region, which is Himachal Pradesh.

Various dance forms are practiced in Himachal Pradesh, such as Dangi of Chamba region, Ji and Burah dance of Sirmour region, Nati, Kharat, Ujagjama and Chadgebrikar of Kullu region, etc., which are liked by people all over the country.

These dance forms play an important role in the lives of the tribal people. The diversity and complexity of the dance shows the innovation and faith of the people towards their own culture and tradition.

There is no classical form of music but folk music is mostly preferred by the people of Himachal. The music and dance of Himachal Pradesh has always been a center of attraction for tourists who want to know about the culture and tradition of the people here.

Fairs and Festivals of Himachal Pradesh

Although every day in Himachal Pradesh is like attending a festival of nature, there are fairs and festivals that the Himachali people celebrate.

In these festivals and fairs, you can see how much the people of Himachal Pradesh adorn the culture inherited from their forefathers.

People wear colorful clothes and accessories matching their culture in ancient form and actively participate in these fairs and festivals.

Some of the common festivals are Kullu Dussehra, Rakhi, Shivratri Mela, Shoolini Mela, Sajo Festival, Minjar Mela, Mani Mahesh Chari Yatra, Renukafair, Lavi Trade Fair.

Famous Food of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is not only known for its natural beauty but also for the taste of food. Himachal Pradesh is located in the northern part of India so its cuisine is similar to other northern states. But there are some dishes which will blow your mind after eating them.

Some of the most famous dishes prepared and served in Dham are Meetha, Siddu, Chana Madra, Mash Daal, etc. These dishes have their own flavor and relevance in the culture of Himachal Pradesh.

Though the availability of vegetables is lacking due to the cold terrain, the cuisine of Himachal Pradesh is the perfect mix of species and the people have love in their heart for their ethnic food.

The harmony with which the diversity in the culture of the people of Himachal has proved once again that the Indian subcontinent has a “unity that absorbs diversity”.

