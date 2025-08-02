Landslide damages Kiratpur-Manali highway in Pandoh, 168 roads blocked in Mandi district

A total of 168 roads are blocked in Mandi district and 67 roads are closed in Kullu due to landslides and flashfloods even as heavy rain continues to lash Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

The Kiratpur-Manali National Highway was damaged following a huge landslide near Kainchi Mod in the Pandoh area of Mandi yesterday.

According to Mandi SP Sakshi Verma, a major landslide caused extensive damage to the highway Friday morning, halting vehicular movement.

The restoration work is in progress, but given the scale of damage, repairs could take some time, she added.

Numerous vehicles, including trucks and buses, were stranded on both sides of the damaged highway stretch in Pandoh between Mandi and Kullu. Long traffic jams were reported as commuters and tourists anxiously waited for the road to be cleared of debris.

To manage traffic jam and ensure the safety of commuters, heavy vehicles were being stationed at designated holding areas in Nagchala and Jhiri.

However, the authorities concerned opened an alternative route via Kamand-Kataula only for light motor vehicles due to narrow terrain and safety concerns, not allowing heavy vehicles to move.

In Lahaul and Spiti, landslides blocked the Manali-Leh highway near Dhundhi while flashfloods blocked traffic on the road at Jispa for a few hours. However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) acted swiftly and restored traffic movement at both locations.

The authorities concerned have suspended traffic movement on the Gramphu-Losar road in Spiti as a precautionary measure.

The Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road was also blocked due to a landslide near the Jungle camp in Lahaul and Spiti, where one vehicle was trapped under debris.

However no one was injured in the incident and stranded passengers were rescued and evacuated to a safer place.

Meanwhile, officials have issued a strict advisory, urging residents and tourists to travel only if there is an emergency and stay updated via official channels and police instructions.

The Mandi-Kullu National Highway is a crucial route to Kullu and Manali and further north to Lahaul-Spiti, Leh and Ladakh.

Its closure has a major impact on regional mobility, logistics and tourism. Meanwhile, efforts to restore blocked roads are underway in all affected districts.