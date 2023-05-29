557 Posts will be Filled in Co-operative Bank

Shimla: 557 posts of various categories will be filled in State Cooperative Bank. These posts will be filled through Indian Banking Personnel Service ie IBPS. This decision has been taken in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Cooperative Bank.

In the next three months, these posts will be filled to remove the ongoing staff shortage in cooperative banks. Soon 50 more branches of the bank will be opened in the entire state.

After assuming the post of Director of State Cooperative Bank, in the felicitation ceremony at Sundernagar branch, newly elected Director Keshav Nayak said that no recruitments and promotions could be done in the State Cooperative Bank in the last five years.

But as per the decision taken in the board meeting, promotions will be done on 390 posts ranging from junior to senior officers in the next one week.

There will be complete transparency in recruitment and promotion. There will be recruitment in agriculture societies as in the year 2013 to 2018. He called upon all the officers and employees to perform their duties with full honesty and integrity.

Irregularities in work will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken for coming late to the office. In such a situation, the officers and employees should make sure to come to the office on time and maintain complete distance from politics.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the cooperative bank will be taken forward. Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by the officers and employees of the bank on his arrival at the office.