Lord Narsingh’s traditional ‘Jaleb’ procession mesmerises devotees

The second day of the International Kullu Dasehra festival witnessed a grand and royal display as the traditional “Jaleb” procession of Lord Narsingh which captivated thousands of devotees in Dhalpur ground in Kullu district yesterday.

Accompanied by rhythmic beats of dhol drums, the deities and their followers (devlus) danced through the streets in a vibrant celebration of faith and tradition.

The procession began around 4:15 pm from Raja Ki Chanani, following the gathering of ‘devlus’ (followers of deities) who performed Nati, the traditional Kullu folk dance.

The divine parade included seven deities, notably Jamadagni Rishi of Peej, with Lord Narsingh’s palanquin at the centre, flanked by other gods’ raths on either side.

The route passed through Hospital Road, College Chowk, Circular Road, Rath Maidan, Dhalpur Chowk and the Court, before returning to its starting point. During the procession, Lord Narsingh symbolically tied a ‘raksha sutra’ (sacred thread of protection) in Dhalpur, signifying divine blessings and safety for the region.

Maheshwar, the chief caretaker of Lord Raghunath, accompanied the procession in a traditional palanquin. According to Danvender Singh, the Kardar (representative) of Lord Raghunath, this royal Jaleb continues for five days, featuring different deities each day and remains the main attraction of Kullu Dasehra.