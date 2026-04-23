Manali-Leh highway inches towards total connectivity

In a major breakthrough under extreme Himalayan conditions, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reopened Lachung La (16,616 ft) on the strategic Manali-Leh highway (NH-03), bringing the route closer to full restoration.

The achievement comes as part of sustained snow clearance operations by Project Himank, a key BRO unit responsible for maintaining high-altitude roads. Battling sub-zero temperatures, low oxygen levels and difficult terrain, teams worked continuously to clear heavy snow accumulation that had blocked the highway during winter.

With Lachung La now reopened, BRO teams have advanced towards Nakee La (15,547 ft), the final critical stretch required to restore complete connectivity along the Manali-Leh axis from the Leh side. Officials termed the development a decisive step towards early reopening of the 428-km highway.

Earlier, Project Himank had cleared snow up to Tanglang La (17,482 ft) from the Leh side, marking another milestone. The coordinated progress from multiple points has accelerated efforts to reopen the highway, a vital link between Ladakh and Himachal.

Simultaneously, Project Deepak, another BRO unit, continues snow clearance from the Lahaul side towards Baralacha La (15,910 ft). Work is progressing from both ends across key high mountain passes, including Baralacha La, Nakee La, Lachung La and Tanglang La.

Despite steady progress, officials said weather conditions continue to pose challenges. However, BRO personnel have maintained momentum, demonstrating resilience and technical expertise in one of the harshest working environments.

The Manali-Leh highway holds significant strategic and economic importance. It supports civilian travel and tourism and is crucial for maintaining supply lines to forward areas.

With Lachung La now cleared, efforts are focused on opening Nakee La. Once this stretch is operational from the Leh side, trial vehicle movement may begin, subject to weather conditions and clearance of Baralacha La from the Manali side. Full restoration of the highway is expected to improve connectivity and boost tourism ahead of the peak season.

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