‘Mann Ki Baat’ serves as herald of Indian culture, values: Himachal LoP

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, along with BJP office bearers and workers, listened to the 121st episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at the BJP office in Nahan, Sirmaur. Following the session, Thakur addressed the media, emphasising the transformative role that the programme plays in modern India.

He said ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a saga of a changing India and serves as a herald of Indian culture and values across the global stage.

Thakur noted that the programme has been instrumental in bringing recognition to projects and individuals working away from the mainstream, offering them a new identity and a broader platform.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s deep affection for Himachal Pradesh, Thakur remarked that innovations from the state often find special mention in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

This exposure, he said, has enabled many local entrepreneurs and initiatives to gain appreciation and branding opportunities not just nationally but also internationally, inspiring countless others in the process.

Citing examples discussed in the latest episode, Thakur mentioned the innovative practice of growing saffron along with apples in the Sangla Valley of Himachal Pradesh.

He expressed confidence that such initiatives would inspire many more farmers across the state.

He also highlighted the use of aeroponics technology — where plants are grown in air without soil — to cultivate saffron in Wayanad, Kerala and the expansion of litchi production in Rajasthan and South India, saying these efforts could significantly improve the lives of farmers by diversifying their agricultural practices.

Thakur stressed that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ encourages citizens to pursue new ideas and innovations, showing that determination and perseverance can turn the impossible into possible.

He further highlighted the opening of India’s space sector to private enterprises, noting the tremendous growth from just one company a decade ago to over 350 space startups today.

According to him, India’s space missions are now recognised as the most cost-effective and successful globally, promising even greater opportunities in the future.

Jai Ram Thakur extended heartfelt gratitude to the PM for providing a global platform to India’s neglected regions and hidden talents, thereby fostering a more inclusive and aspirational India.