Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has narrow escape as car meets with accident near Hyderabad

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday had a narrow escape when his car met with an accident while he was on his way to Nalgonda from Hyderabad for a programme.

He and the other occupants of the car escaped without any injuries. Dattatreya belongs to Telangana and was in active politics before being appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

He had been the Member Parliament three times and represented the Secunderabad constituency.

In the 2019 elections, he was denied ticket and Union Minister Krishna Reddy was given the ticket from Secunderabad. After elections, Dattatreya was suitably adjusted as the Governor of Himachal.

Comments

comments