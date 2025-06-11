Modi govt’s 11 years dedicated to public welfare, service: Baghel

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development SP Singh Baghel on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has laid a strong foundation for making India a developed nation by 2047.

He described the 11-year tenure of the Modi government as a golden period in the country’s modern history, dedicated to public welfare, good governance and committed service.

Talking to a section of the media in Dharamsala, Baghel highlighted the Modi government’s achievements across various sectors. He said that the defence budget has been significantly increased, ensuring national security that remains a top priority.

“The government has dealt with terrorism with an iron hand and Naxalism is now counting its last breaths,” the minister said, adding that incidents related to Naxalite violence have come down by 70 per cent.

Baghel also spoke on India’s remarkable progress in agriculture and allied sectors. “India is now the world’s largest milk producer and ranks second globally in fisheries,” he said, crediting the government’s farmer-centric policies for the growth.

The minister emphasised that these achievements were part of a long-term vision aimed at transforming India to a developed nation by its centenary of independence in 2047.

Baghel further said that India has recorded a 34-fold increase in defence exports since 2014, establishing itself as a significant player in the global defence manufacturing sector.

He added that the country’s defence production capabilities have grown tremendously under the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, which focuses on indigenous manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports.

Speaking on the country’s expanding digital network, Baghel said that India now has 116 crore mobile users, making it one of the largest telecom markets in the world and a key driver of the digital economy.

Highlighting India’s counter-terrorism efforts, the minister referred to Operation Sindoor, a major tri-service military operation launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Baghel revealed that Indian armed forces successfully destroyed nine terrorist camps located across the Line of Control and in interior areas of Pakistan.

The operation showcased the Indian military’s capability to respond swiftly and effectively to threats, reinforcing the country’s commitment to national security.