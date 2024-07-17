Help Himachal Pradesh get rights of Shanan power project, CM Sukhu urges PM Modi

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support Himachal Pradesh in its initiative to become a green state. Sukhu called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi.

PM requested for RIDF loan for electric buses

Sukhu discussed the issue of free power royalty in projects under the SJVN and the NHPC with the Prime Minister and urged him for a favourable decision

He requested the Prime Minister to approve Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) loan under NABARD for the purchase of eco-friendly electric buses

The Chief Minister also discussed the potential of generating 1,000 MW of hybrid solar and wind energy in Spiti, which can be transmitted through a green corridor by utilising the solar, wind and hydropower potential of the Sutlej basin

He requested the Prime Minister that the Centre should bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost of the expansion of the Kangra airport project

Sukhu urged the Prime Minister to help the state get the rights and assets of the Shanan power project to Himachal, the lease period of which had expired.

He briefed Modi on various development initiatives taken in the state and requested him for substantial financial assistance to help the state to recover from massive losses suffered during the monsoon last year. The Prime Minister gave him a patient hearing and assured him of all possible assistance.

He highlighted the state’s goal of sustaining entirely on green energy in the near future and taking several green initiatives like switching over to electric buses. Besides, the Chief Minister sought support for a mega solar project in Spiti. He raised several power-related issues pending with the Central Government and sought Rs 4,300 crore arrears due to the state from the BBMB.

Sukhu informed the Prime Minister about the state’s efforts to boost tourism, with Kangra being developed as the tourism capital. He emphasised the importance of expansion of the Kangra airport and requested the Prime Minister that the Central Government should bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost and provide a special grant for the project.

He gave a suggestion for establishing a tourism SEZ to create jobs and spur economic development with Himachal being an ideal starting point. Sukhu also called on Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar and sought his intervention in restoring the rights of the Shanan power project to the state as its lease period had expired. He also requested Khattar to release the pending share due from the BBMB and support for a mega solar park in Spiti. Khattar assured him of looking into the issues.