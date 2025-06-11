CM Sukhu launches border tourism activities at Shipki-La in Kinnaur dist

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched border tourism activities at Shipki-La, a mountain pass at the Indo-China border in the tribal district of Kinnaur.

“We have eased restrictions for tourists to enjoy the beauty of Shipki-La. The tourism activities here would strengthen the economy of the local people,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering on the occasion.

Sukhu said the state government had requested the Ministry of Defence to grant permission for starting tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda. “Following the approval from the Centre, the border tourism initiative has been launched,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that his government would approach the Centre to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki-La. “I will meet the Prime Minister and take up the matter with him. The Shipki-La route will be the easiest route for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra,” he said.

Shipki-La, a centuries-old trade route between India and Tibet, was closed for trade in 2020. “There are immense possibilities of trade and cultural exchange through this pass. I will approach the Centre for reopening the route,” he said.

The Chief Minister revealed that this government had also urged the Centre to establish Himachal Scout Battalion, having a special quota for the local people of the border areas of the state.

“Setting up an airport to promote tourism in the border areas would also be pursued with the Union government. Besides, the government would urge the Centre to abolish the Inner Line Check Post of the military and paramilitary forces, which currently creates permit related obstacles for tourists,” he said.