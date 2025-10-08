‘Mohalla’ festivities mark Kullu Dasehra celebrations

On the second last day of the week-long Kullu Dasehra festival, grand ‘Mohalla’ festivities were held at Dhalpur ground yesterday, where deities gathered to support Lord Raghunath in the symbolic battle against evil.

In a significant ritual, Maheshwar Singh, the ‘Chharibardar’ (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath and a descendant of the erstwhile rulers of Kullu, performed Durga Puja at the camp temple, seeking blessings ahead of the ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.

It is believed that Goddess Tripura Sundari Devi, the family deity of the former Kullu royals, blesses Lord Raghunath to triumph over Ravana, representing the victory of good over evil. Offerings were also made to Goddess Kali, whose blessings are essential for tomorrow’s concluding rituals.

The Mohalla marks the final preparations for ‘Lanka Dahan’, with traditional rituals, vibrant processions and community dancing taking centre stage. The festive air was filled with the sounds of ‘shehnai’ and drums as devotees celebrated with music and joy.

Kullu Dasehra is unique in its timing. It begins after the rest of the country concludes it. It aligns with the lunar calendar and culminates on the night of Sharad Purnima, symbolising love, strength and community bonding.

Some deities began returning to their abodes post-Mohalla, while others will stay on for the grand finale tomorrow.